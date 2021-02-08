Flagship Private Wealth LLC Invests $27,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000.

NYSEARCA:RYT opened at $262.11 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $135.78 and a fifty-two week high of $263.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $255.48 and its 200 day moving average is $228.33.

