Flagship Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 92 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IGV. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period.

Shares of IGV stock opened at $377.16 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $325.03. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $123.69 and a 1 year high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

