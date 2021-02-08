Flagship Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in salesforce.com by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,247 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,104,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 18.3% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 16.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 780 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.7% during the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 23,666 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 8,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.52, for a total value of $2,077,503.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,403,681.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total value of $160,586.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,672,384.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,092 shares of company stock valued at $17,916,255. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays set a $276.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $234.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.72.

Shares of CRM opened at $238.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $223.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

