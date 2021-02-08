Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 820 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 18,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after purchasing an additional 8,041 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its holdings in Waste Management by 58.9% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 16,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 7.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,913,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,552,000 after purchasing an additional 139,609 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in Waste Management by 3.7% in the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 153,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 32,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $3,867,086.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,152,755. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 24,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $3,036,753.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,947,343.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,716 shares of company stock valued at $7,107,233. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Sunday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.07.

Shares of WM opened at $113.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.65 and a 200-day moving average of $114.61. The company has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $85.34 and a one year high of $126.79.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

