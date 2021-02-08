Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 3,173 Shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,173 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of HomeStreet worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HMST. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in HomeStreet in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 305.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Godfrey B. Evans sold 14,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $536,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,642,530.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Green acquired 1,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

HMST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of HomeStreet from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.40.

NASDAQ:HMST opened at $40.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.63 million, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.64 and its 200 day moving average is $30.96. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.44 and a 12 month high of $40.51.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $100.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.05 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Research analysts predict that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This is a boost from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

