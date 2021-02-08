Fisher Asset Management LLC Invests $602,000 in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $736,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $342,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $208,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ TVTX opened at $31.77 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.34. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $33.09. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.50.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.15. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.27% and a negative net margin of 40.24%. The firm had revenue of $51.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.03 million. On average, analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Noah L. Rosenberg sold 1,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $52,413.83. Also, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $91,789.25. Insiders sold a total of 11,019 shares of company stock worth $318,559 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

