Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $555,000 Position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 156.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,489,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $986,163,000 after buying an additional 884,463 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,340,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,662,000 after buying an additional 669,303 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 742.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 638,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,380,000 after buying an additional 562,267 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,705,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,810,000 after buying an additional 477,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 61.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 938,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,151,000 after buying an additional 355,634 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $88.11 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $55.58 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.56 and a 200-day moving average of $82.46.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

