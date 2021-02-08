Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $433,000 Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 58.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,917 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,730,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,948 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,394,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,529,000 after purchasing an additional 52,458 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,311,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,816,000 after purchasing an additional 527,407 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 4,814,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,281,000 after acquiring an additional 631,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,137,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,459,000 after acquiring an additional 58,389 shares in the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NLY stock opened at $8.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.71. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of -18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.06.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

