Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 72,943 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,766,598 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 72,943 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 4.3% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Amazon.com worth $5,753,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10,079.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,079,517,000 after acquiring an additional 35,177,377 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,331,054,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,328,545,000 after acquiring an additional 576,587 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,351,296,000 after acquiring an additional 258,869 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 571,017 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,795,877,000 after acquiring an additional 189,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,895.35.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $4,248,898.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at $8,139,865.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,344 shares of company stock worth $22,959,628. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,352.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,215.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,188.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 98.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

