FirstService (FSV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FirstService stock opened at $142.43 on Monday. FirstService has a 52 week low of $57.38 and a 52 week high of $145.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 86.32 and a beta of 0.92.

Get FirstService alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FSV shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of FirstService from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of FirstService from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. FirstService has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.14.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.