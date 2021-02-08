First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Position Increased by Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,648 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $3,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $45.88 on Monday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $20.87 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.78.

