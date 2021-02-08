First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Sets New 1-Year High at $68.31

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $68.31 and last traded at $68.25, with a volume of 355808 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.76.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.91.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 46.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,536,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,463 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,433,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,328,000 after buying an additional 639,100 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,126,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,375,000 after buying an additional 479,877 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,802,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,578,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

