First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 750,494 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $119,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth approximately $77,784,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,122,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 6.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,108,378 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $514,255,000 after purchasing an additional 248,845 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 600,328 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $95,460,000 after purchasing an additional 225,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 30.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 925,822 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $115,552,000 after purchasing an additional 214,948 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on NXPI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised NXP Semiconductors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.65.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Reed David sold 2,815 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.85, for a total transaction of $444,347.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,271,085.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Peter L. Bonfield sold 12,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $1,895,160.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,561.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,028 shares of company stock valued at $6,115,769 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $181.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -343.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.69 and a 200 day moving average of $142.64. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $58.41 and a 1 year high of $184.13.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.