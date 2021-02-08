First Trust Advisors LP Sells 90,501 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 538,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,501 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Avalara were worth $88,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 665.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Avalara during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Avalara by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalara in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Avalara in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVLR opened at $172.00 on Monday. Avalara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $184.41. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -268.75 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.62.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $127.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

AVLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avalara in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Avalara from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avalara has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.50.

In other news, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total value of $59,820.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,238.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.45, for a total transaction of $4,513,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 841,421 shares in the company, valued at $126,591,789.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 282,237 shares of company stock worth $46,293,162. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

