First Trust Advisors LP Has $85.23 Million Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,745,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,719 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.30% of Fastenal worth $85,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 36,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its position in Fastenal by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 398,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,507,000 after purchasing an additional 49,739 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Fastenal by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 36,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 47,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.30.

In other news, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $1,732,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 3,450 shares of company stock valued at $164,137 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $47.30 on Monday. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $51.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.91 and a 200 day moving average of $47.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.16%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

