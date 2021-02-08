First Trust Advisors LP Has $83.09 Million Position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 141.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,538,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,489,206 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $83,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

ON stock opened at $38.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.75 and its 200 day moving average is $27.01. The stock has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $39.43.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CFO Bernard Gutmann sold 99,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $2,682,836.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 555,242 shares in the company, valued at $15,024,848.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO William A. Schromm sold 104,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $2,920,757.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,025 shares in the company, valued at $13,673,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,424 shares of company stock worth $6,380,551 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.12.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

