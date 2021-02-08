First Trust Advisors LP Has $112.03 Million Stock Position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,800,084 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 242,787 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 3.89% of 2U worth $112,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 2U during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of 2U during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of 2U during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of 2U during the 4th quarter worth approximately $642,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of 2U by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,347 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $46.23 on Monday. 2U, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $49.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.10.

In other 2U news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 41,042 shares of 2U stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,928,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 129,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,094,537. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 3,750 shares of 2U stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $162,487.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,697,912.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 65,292 shares of company stock valued at $2,986,902 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TWOU shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 2U in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 2U in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of 2U from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of 2U from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.08.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. The Graduate Program Segment targets students seeking a full graduate degree. The Short Course Segment targets working professionals seeking career advancement through skills attainment.

