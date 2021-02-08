First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) versus Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) Head to Head Comparison

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) and First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Howard Bancorp and First Interstate BancSystem, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Howard Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Interstate BancSystem 0 1 3 0 2.75

First Interstate BancSystem has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.10%. Given First Interstate BancSystem’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Interstate BancSystem is more favorable than Howard Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.1% of Howard Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of First Interstate BancSystem shares are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of Howard Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of First Interstate BancSystem shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Howard Bancorp and First Interstate BancSystem’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Howard Bancorp $112.47 million 2.17 $16.88 million $1.01 12.92 First Interstate BancSystem $703.90 million 3.70 $181.00 million $3.07 13.45

First Interstate BancSystem has higher revenue and earnings than Howard Bancorp. Howard Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Interstate BancSystem, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Howard Bancorp has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Interstate BancSystem has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Howard Bancorp and First Interstate BancSystem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Howard Bancorp -15.10% 5.35% 0.65% First Interstate BancSystem 23.85% 8.42% 1.07%

Summary

First Interstate BancSystem beats Howard Bancorp on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Howard Bancorp

Howard Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial loans, such as lines of credit, revolving credit facilities, accounts receivable and inventory financing, term loans, equipment loans, small business administration loans, stand-by letters of credit, and unsecured loans, as well as equipment lease services; commercial mortgage loans for owner occupied and investment properties; construction loans; residential mortgage loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, the company offers wire transfer services; automated teller machines and check cards; and safe deposit boxes, as well as credit cards through a third party processor. Further, it provides Internet banking, merchant card, overnight sweep, and remote deposit capture services; and online and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated through a network of 16 full service branches, as well as eight mortgage and commercial lending offices located in Maryland. Howard Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors. The company's loan portfolio consists of real estate loans, including commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural, and other real estate loans; consumer loans; commercial loans; and other loans, including fixed and variable rate loans. It also provides a range of trust, employee benefit, investment management, insurance, agency, and custodial services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations, which include the administration of estates and personal trusts; management of investment accounts for individuals, employee benefit plans, and charitable foundations; and insurance planning. In addition, the company offers marketing, credit review, credit cards, mortgage loan sales and servicing, indirect consumer loan purchasing and processing, loan collection services, and Internet and mobile banking services. It serves individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities in various industries, including agriculture, construction, energy, healthcare and professional services, education, governmental services, mining, technology, retail and wholesale trade, and tourism. The company operates 152 banking offices located in Idaho, Montana, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington, and Wyoming. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Billings, Montana.

