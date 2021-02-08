First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) to post $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.31. First Commonwealth Financial reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 460%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Commonwealth Financial.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 7.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FCF. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

Shares of NYSE:FCF traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $12.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,388. First Commonwealth Financial has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,649,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,771,000 after purchasing an additional 115,845 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 997,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,721,000 after purchasing an additional 279,620 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 75,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 225,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. 66.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Commonwealth Financial (FCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.