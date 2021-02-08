First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Busey Corporation is a financial holding company located in Urbana, Illinois. First Busey is engaged primarily in commercial, retail and correspondent banking and provides trust services, insurance services, and travel services. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised First Busey from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. B. Riley raised their price target on First Busey from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of First Busey in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of First Busey stock opened at $21.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. First Busey has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $26.54.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). First Busey had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 22.18%. Analysts expect that First Busey will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This is an increase from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BUSE. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Busey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 9,464 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 37,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 331,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after acquiring an additional 16,109 shares in the last quarter. 46.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

