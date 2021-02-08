FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.41

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.41 and last traded at $4.32, with a volume of 48106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of FinVolution Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average of $2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.99.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $264.13 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 30.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 82,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 18,961 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 991,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 24,561 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 83,513.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 183,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 182,894 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 7.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 237,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 16,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.54% of the company’s stock.

FinVolution Group Company Profile (NYSE:FINV)

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates in the online consumer finance industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

