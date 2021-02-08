FintruX Network (FTX) Market Capitalization Tops $268,970.47

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded down 51.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 8th. Over the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded down 35.3% against the US dollar. FintruX Network has a total market capitalization of $268,970.47 and approximately $11,857.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FintruX Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00055387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $484.00 or 0.01063986 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006202 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,510.35 or 0.05518590 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00046182 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00017367 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00020144 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00030441 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000153 BTC.

FintruX Network Token Profile

FintruX Network (FTX) is a token. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

FintruX Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

