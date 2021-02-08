Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Sells 756 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,096 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in HP by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,024,146 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $19,449,000 after purchasing an additional 21,337 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in HP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in HP by 38,266.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 738,550 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $14,025,000 after purchasing an additional 736,625 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in HP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in HP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,407,025. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.83. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $26.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. The business had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.1938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 10,496 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $213,698.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,652 shares in the company, valued at $1,153,434.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Claire Bramley sold 23,374 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $570,325.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 444,347 shares of company stock valued at $10,445,257 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

