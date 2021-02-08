Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Sells 17,057 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 54.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,057 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $110.17. 112,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,077,967. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.11. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $104.79 and a 12 month high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

