Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 123.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,894 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up about 1.0% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTUM. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 11,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 86,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000.

MTUM stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $174.11. The stock had a trading volume of 709,355 shares. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.32.

