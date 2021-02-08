Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,853 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 470,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,152,000 after purchasing an additional 27,570 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,296,000 after purchasing an additional 32,250 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $516,000. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 343,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,600,000 after acquiring an additional 22,594 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NEM shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.24.

In other news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $313,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,561,828.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $672,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,695 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,747 shares of company stock worth $2,258,829. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEM traded up $0.90 on Monday, hitting $60.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,680,962. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.14 and its 200 day moving average is $63.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $72.22. The firm has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.14.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

