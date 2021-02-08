Financial Review: BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH) & Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX)

BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH) and Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get BioForce Nanosciences alerts:

71.6% of Quanterix shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.5% of BioForce Nanosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.4% of Quanterix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares BioForce Nanosciences and Quanterix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioForce Nanosciences $20,000.00 381.80 -$50,000.00 N/A N/A Quanterix $56.73 million 44.78 -$40.80 million ($1.63) -48.96

BioForce Nanosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Quanterix.

Volatility and Risk

BioForce Nanosciences has a beta of -1.56, meaning that its share price is 256% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quanterix has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BioForce Nanosciences and Quanterix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioForce Nanosciences N/A N/A -328,192.44% Quanterix -41.69% -22.37% -16.55%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for BioForce Nanosciences and Quanterix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioForce Nanosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Quanterix 0 0 3 0 3.00

Quanterix has a consensus price target of $58.33, indicating a potential downside of 26.90%. Given Quanterix’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Quanterix is more favorable than BioForce Nanosciences.

Summary

Quanterix beats BioForce Nanosciences on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

BioForce Nanosciences Company Profile

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. focuses on providing natural vitamins, minerals, other nutritional supplements, powders, and beverages for individuals in various age ranges. The company offers private labels products with distributors and manufacturing providers. It sells its nutrition supplements to retailers, sporting goods retailers, supermarkets, and mass merchandisers under the BioForce Eclipse brand, as well as and through online. BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids. It also develops SP-X instrument that is based on Simoa planar array technology for the measurement of multiplex chemiluminescent immunoassays. The company's products include kits, such as beads, capture and detector reagents, enzyme reagents, and enzyme substrates to run tests; and consumables, such as proprietary Simoa disks, cuvettes, and disposable tips. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, homebrew assay development, and custom development services. The company primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. It sell its products for the life science research sector primarily to laboratories associated with academic and governmental research institutions, as well as pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and contract research companies through a direct sales force, support organizations, and distributors or sales agents. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for BioForce Nanosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioForce Nanosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.