Financial Contrast: AVP (OTCMKTS:AVPI) and Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) and AVP (OTCMKTS:AVPI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Planet Fitness and AVP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Planet Fitness 1.29% -3.97% 1.57% AVP N/A N/A N/A

Planet Fitness has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AVP has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Planet Fitness and AVP’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Planet Fitness $688.80 million 9.95 $117.69 million $1.59 49.84 AVP N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Planet Fitness has higher revenue and earnings than AVP.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Planet Fitness and AVP, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Planet Fitness 2 5 9 0 2.44 AVP 0 0 0 0 N/A

Planet Fitness currently has a consensus target price of $71.40, indicating a potential downside of 9.91%. Given Planet Fitness’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Planet Fitness is more favorable than AVP.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.4% of Planet Fitness shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of Planet Fitness shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.0% of AVP shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Planet Fitness beats AVP on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia. The Corporate-Owned Stores segment operates corporate-owned stores in the United States and Canada. The Equipment segment engages in the sale of fitness equipment to franchisee-owned stores in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 2,001 stores, including 1,903 franchised and 98 corporate-owned stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia. Planet Fitness, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Hampton, New Hampshire.

AVP Company Profile

AVP, Inc. produces, markets, and distributes volleyball events worldwide. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

