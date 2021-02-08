Financial Comparison: Live Microsystems (OTCMKTS:LMSC) & Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM)

Live Microsystems (OTCMKTS:LMSC) and Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Live Microsystems has a beta of -0.2, indicating that its stock price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sonim Technologies has a beta of 3.72, indicating that its stock price is 272% more volatile than the S&P 500.

48.0% of Sonim Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Live Microsystems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of Sonim Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Live Microsystems and Sonim Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Live Microsystems 0 0 0 0 N/A Sonim Technologies 0 2 2 0 2.50

Sonim Technologies has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 142.72%. Given Sonim Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sonim Technologies is more favorable than Live Microsystems.

Profitability

This table compares Live Microsystems and Sonim Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Microsystems N/A N/A N/A Sonim Technologies -48.77% -106.80% -52.70%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Live Microsystems and Sonim Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Live Microsystems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sonim Technologies $116.25 million 0.59 -$25.83 million ($1.07) -0.96

Live Microsystems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sonim Technologies.

Summary

Sonim Technologies beats Live Microsystems on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Live Microsystems

Live Microsystems, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a mobile Internet provider of digital entertainment solutions for network operators, consumer device manufacturers, and brands and media companies in the mobile market. The company was formerly known as Livewire Mobile, Inc. and changed its name to Live Microsystems, Inc. in August 2013. Live Microsystems, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc. provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system. Sonim Technologies, Inc. sells its mobile phones and accessories primarily to wireless carriers in the United States and Canada. The company serves transportation and logistics, construction, manufacturing, facilities management, energy and utility, and public sectors. The company was formerly known as NaviSpin.com, Inc. and changed its name to Sonim Technologies, Inc. in December 2001. Sonim Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

