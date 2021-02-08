Financial Analysis: alpha-En (NASDAQ:ALPE) and Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) and alpha-En (NASDAQ:ALPE) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.6% of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 72.8% of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 57.7% of alpha-En shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and alpha-En, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment 0 1 4 0 2.80 alpha-En 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $27.67, suggesting a potential downside of 0.44%. Given Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is more favorable than alpha-En.

Volatility and Risk

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, alpha-En has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and alpha-En’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment -59.26% -73.57% -18.44% alpha-En N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and alpha-En’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment $55.36 million 6.36 -$31.67 million ($1.13) -24.59 alpha-En N/A N/A -$5.35 million N/A N/A

alpha-En has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

Summary

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment beats alpha-En on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc., a media company, engages in the production and distribution of video content in the United States and internationally. The company owns and operates ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix. It distributes and exhibits VOD content directly to consumers through various digital platforms, such as connected TVs, smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the web through its owned and operated advertising-supported online VOD Crackle Plus networks; distributes its own and third-party owned content to consumers across various digital platforms through its subscription-based VOD network, Pivotshare; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels. The company also distributes movies and television series, through Screen Media, to consumers through license agreements in various media, such as theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable, pay television, VOD, mobile, and new digital media platforms; and owns the copyright or long-term distribution rights to approximately 1,000 television series and feature films. In addition, it produces long and short-form original content. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cos Cob, Connecticut. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul Productions, LLC.

alpha-En Company Profile

alpha-En Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on developing technologies for manufacturing lithium metal for use in lightweight and high energy density batteries; and battery components and compounds of lithium. The company was formerly known as Avenue Entertainment Group, Inc. and changed its name to alpha-En Corporation in July 2008. alpha-En Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Yonkers, New York.

