Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Takes $26,000 Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 164,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. 50.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Robert Binder sold 91,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $2,265,143.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,062,765.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $24.72 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.87. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $55.85.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.24) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.76 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 28.18% and a negative net margin of 114.59%. Equities analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NCLH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.41.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye.

