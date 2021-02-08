Fidelity Federal Bancorp (FDLB) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 10th

Fidelity Federal Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FDLB) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.
OTCMKTS FDLB opened at $100.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.99. Fidelity Federal Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.01 and a twelve month high of $100.00.
Fidelity Federal Bancorp Company Profile
