Fidelity Federal Bancorp (FDLB) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 10th

Fidelity Federal Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FDLB) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.

OTCMKTS FDLB opened at $100.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.99. Fidelity Federal Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.01 and a twelve month high of $100.00.

Get Fidelity Federal Bancorp alerts:

Fidelity Federal Bancorp Company Profile

Fidelity Federal Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for United Fidelity Bank, Fsb, offers personal and business banking services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, health savings, personal line of credit, and commercial lending services. It also provides credit and debit cards; safe deposit boxes; and online and telephone banking services.

Recommended Story: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Federal Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Federal Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.