FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 43,200 Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 43,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,699,000. Marriott International makes up approximately 4.2% of FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,337,000. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 902,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,555,000 after purchasing an additional 465,520 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 719,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,897,000 after purchasing an additional 275,755 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 894,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,753,000 after purchasing an additional 272,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,145,000. 57.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAR traded down $2.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $127.14. The company had a trading volume of 51,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502,225. The company has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.31 and a beta of 1.83. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.56 and a 12 month high of $150.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.72.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total value of $12,872,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 760,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,849,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total transaction of $534,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,016.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,803 shares of company stock valued at $14,438,533. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Gordon Haskett raised their target price on Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.78.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

