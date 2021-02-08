Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Acquired by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $11,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter worth $36,000. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $47.30 on Monday. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $51.89. The stock has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.16%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.29 per share, with a total value of $48,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson purchased 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 3,450 shares of company stock worth $164,137. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FAST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Argus increased their price objective on Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Stephens started coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

