Fantom Price Up 18.8% Over Last Week (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Fantom has a total market capitalization of $340.71 million and approximately $51.10 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fantom token can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000311 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Fantom has traded 18.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00058681 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $497.30 or 0.01155364 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006067 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,575.08 or 0.05982655 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00051769 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00018636 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00032789 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00021262 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Fantom Profile

Fantom (CRYPTO:FTM) is a token. It launched on June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Fantom Token Trading

Fantom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

