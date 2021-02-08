Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,218 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total value of $82,314.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $139,668.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.99, for a total value of $11,947,802.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,484,659 shares of company stock worth $403,667,743 over the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FB opened at $266.98 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $266.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.04. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.41.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

