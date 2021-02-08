Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $55.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on XOM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sell rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.52.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $49.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $63.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.04. The stock has a market cap of $211.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $38,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.