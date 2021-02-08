Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Lifted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,143,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 398,630 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $418,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $49.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $211.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $63.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.04.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Several research firms recently commented on XOM. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.