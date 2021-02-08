Exponent, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Exponent in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Exponent’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Exponent stock opened at $89.75 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.83 and a beta of 0.32. Exponent has a 12 month low of $58.03 and a 12 month high of $97.84.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Exponent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Exponent by 818.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exponent in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Exponent in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Exponent in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 121,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.69, for a total transaction of $10,177,206.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,648,534.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $399,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,003.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 174,606 shares of company stock valued at $14,537,986. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.67%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

