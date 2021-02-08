eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $140.97

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $140.97 and last traded at $140.97, with a volume of 19 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $134.97.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on eXp World from $28.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 421.79 and a beta of 3.35.

Shares of eXp World are set to split on the morning of Tuesday, February 16th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, January 19th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, February 12th.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. eXp World had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $564.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $644,100.00. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total value of $510,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,627,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,395,356.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 339,666 shares of company stock worth $23,886,550. Insiders own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in eXp World by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 11,744 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in eXp World by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 17,329 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in eXp World by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 150,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 50,915 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in eXp World during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

About eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI)

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

