ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. Over the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 63.8% higher against the US dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000309 BTC on exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $792,989.42 and $6,489.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.39 or 0.00563446 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00033097 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000746 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

