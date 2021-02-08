Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, February 16th

Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN) shares are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Thursday, February 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, February 15th.

Shares of NYSE:XAN opened at $3.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.93. The company has a current ratio of 251.90, a quick ratio of 251.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.32. Exantas Capital has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $12.51.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XAN. Raymond James upgraded shares of Exantas Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exantas Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 25th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Exantas Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exantas Capital by 38.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 11,295 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Exantas Capital by 8.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 700,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 52,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Exantas Capital by 211.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,509,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 1,024,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

About Exantas Capital

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity investments.

