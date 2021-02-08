Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Has $66,000 Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 61.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter worth $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HD. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.25.

NYSE:HD opened at $278.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $272.19 and a 200-day moving average of $274.68. The company has a market cap of $300.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

