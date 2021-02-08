Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.80.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EEFT. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $133.82 on Monday. Euronet Worldwide has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $163.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 252.50 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

In related news, Director Andrzej Olechowski sold 2,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total value of $336,935.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Rick Weller sold 48,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.22, for a total transaction of $5,912,020.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,121 shares in the company, valued at $17,106,687.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,002 shares of company stock valued at $20,596,511. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 97.6% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 742,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,618,000 after acquiring an additional 366,657 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 52.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 566,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,619,000 after acquiring an additional 194,332 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 33.8% in the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 596,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,347,000 after acquiring an additional 150,705 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $10,072,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 127.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 188,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,144,000 after buying an additional 105,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.