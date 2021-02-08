EUNO Tops 1-Day Volume of $12,972.00 (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 8th. EUNO has a total market capitalization of $7.97 million and $12,972.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EUNO has traded 20.6% higher against the US dollar. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $470.20 or 0.01082832 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000113 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 350.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000163 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 144.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,113,730,922 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co.

Buying and Selling EUNO

EUNO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

