Etherparty (FUEL) Price Up 80.5% This Week

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded up 15.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 8th. One Etherparty token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Etherparty has traded up 80.5% against the dollar. Etherparty has a market capitalization of $599,279.50 and approximately $110,441.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00057874 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $495.17 or 0.01139659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006018 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00051094 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,554.72 or 0.05879845 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00018514 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00021095 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00032235 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

About Etherparty

Etherparty (CRYPTO:FUEL) is a token. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty . The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Etherparty Token Trading

Etherparty can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

