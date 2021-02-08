Ethereum Gold Market Cap Reaches $169,316.00 (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 40.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 8th. Ethereum Gold has a market capitalization of $169,316.00 and $96.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Gold token can now be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded down 32% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum Gold Profile

Ethereum Gold is a token. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 tokens. The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.etgproject.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG

Ethereum Gold Token Trading

Ethereum Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

