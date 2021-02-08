Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

EBKDY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Erste Group Bank in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Erste Group Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Erste Group Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Erste Group Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of EBKDY stock opened at $16.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.03. Erste Group Bank has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $57.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.309 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

