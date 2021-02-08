Equities Analysts Set Expectations for CoreSite Realty Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:COR)

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CoreSite Realty in a report released on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair analyst J. Breen anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for CoreSite Realty’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.92 EPS.

COR has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CoreSite Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.10.

COR stock opened at $125.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.43, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. CoreSite Realty has a fifty-two week low of $90.07 and a fifty-two week high of $141.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.43 and a 200-day moving average of $123.56.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.86). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The business had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Brian Warren sold 4,950 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $628,798.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,236.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.47%.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

