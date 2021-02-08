Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Apollo Investment Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AINV)

Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Apollo Investment in a research report issued on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $1.45 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.64. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apollo Investment’s FY2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

AINV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.82.

Shares of Apollo Investment stock opened at $13.55 on Monday. Apollo Investment has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.26 million, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.92.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Apollo Investment had a negative net margin of 43.98% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.41%.

In other news, CEO Howard Widra bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.69 per share, with a total value of $160,350.00. Also, Director Barbara Ruth Matas bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.42 per share, with a total value of $79,940.00. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in Apollo Investment by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Apollo Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Investment in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Investment in the third quarter valued at $93,000. 34.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

